Poor Things: «Σαρώνει» στα BAFTA – Υποψήφια για 11 βραβεία η ταινία του Λάνθιμου
Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες
«Σαρώνει» το Poor Things του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου στα βραβεία BAFTA του 2024, με 11 υποψηφιότητες.
Πρώτο με 13 υποψηφιότητες είναι το «Oppenheimer» του Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν και ακολουθεί η τελευταία ταινία του Έλληνα σκηνοθέτη.
Το Poor Things είναι, μεταξύ άλλων, υποψήφιο για βραβείο καλύτερης ταινίας, καλύτερης ηθοποιού για την Έμμα Στόουν και διασκευασμένου σεναρίου.
Υπενθυμίζεται πως το «Poor Things» κέρδισε το βραβείο Καλύτερης Κωμωδίας ή μιούζικαλ στις Χρυσές Σφαίρες, ενώ η Έμα Στόουν, κέρδισε τη Χρυσή Σφαίρα για τον Α’ Γυναικείο ρόλο.
Η 77η τελετή των βραβείων BAFTA θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 18 Φεβρουαρίου 2024 με παρουσιαστή τον Ντέιβιντ Τένναντ.
Καλύτερη Ταινία
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Τhe Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Σκηνοθεσία
- All of Us Strangers – Αντριου Χέι
- Anatomy of a Fall – Τζαστίν Τρίετ
- The Holdovers – Αλεξάντερ Πέιν
- Maestro – Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ
- Oppenheimer – Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν
- The Zone of Interest – Τζόναθαν Γκλέιζερ
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
- Anatomy of a Fall – Τζαστίν Τρίετ, Αρθουρ Χαράρι
- Barbie – Γκρέτα Γκέργουικ, Νόα Μπάουμπακ
- The Holdovers – Ντέιβιντ Χέμινγκσον
- Maestro – Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ, Τζος Σίνγκερ
- Past Lives – Σελίν Σονγκ
Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
- All of Us Strangers – Αντριου Χέι
- American Fiction – Κορντ Τζέφερσον
- Oppenheimer – Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν
- Poor Things – Τόνι Μακναμάρα
- The Zone of Interest – Τζόναθαν Γκλέιζερ
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
- Φαντάσια Μπαρίνο – The Color Purple
- Σάντρα Χιούλερ – Anatomy of a Fall
- Κάρεϊ Μάλιγκαν – Maestro
- Βίβιαν Οπάρα – Rye Lane
- Μάργκοτ Ρόμπι – Barbie
- Εμα Στόουν – Poor Things
Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
- Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ – Maestro
- Κόλμαν Ντομίνγκο – Rustin
- Πολ Τζιαμάτι – The Holdovers
- Μπάρι Κέογκαν – Saltburn
- Κίλιαν Μέρφι – Oppenheimer
- Τεό Γιου – Past Lives
Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
- Εμιλι Μπλαντ – Oppenheimer
- Ντανιέλ Μπρουκς – The Color Purple
- Κλερ Φόι – All of Us Strangers
- Σάντρα Χούλερ – The Zone of Interest
- Ρόζαμουντ Πάικ – Saltburn
- Ντα’ Βάιν Τζόι Ράντολφ – The Holdovers
Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
- Ρόμπερτ Ντε Νίρο – Killers of The Flower Moon
- Ρόμπερτ Ντάουνι Τζ. – Oppenheimer
- Τζέικομπ Ελόρντι – Saltburn
- Ράιαν Γκόσλινγκ – Barbie
- Πολ Μέσκαλ – All of Us Strangers
- Ντόμινικ Σέσα – The Holdovers
Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία
- All of Us Strangers
- How to Have Sex
- Napoleon
- The Old Oak
- Poor Things
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
Ντεμπούτο από Βρετανό σεναριογράφο, σκηνοθέτη ή παραγωγό
- Blue Raf Life – Λίσα Σέλμπι, Ρεμπέκα Λόιντ-Εβανς, Αλεξ Φράι
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President – Κρίστοφερ Σαρπλ, Μόουζις Μπουάγιο
- Earth Mama – Σαβάνα Λιφ, Σίρλεϊ Ο’ Κόνορ
- How to Have Sex – Μόλι Μάνινγκ Γουόλκερ
- Is There Anybody Out There? – Ελλα Γκλέντινινγκ
Ξενόγλωσση ταινία
- 20 Days in Mariupol
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερο ντοκιμαντέρ
- 20 Days in Mariupol
- American Symphony
- Beyond Utopia
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
- WHAM!
Καλύτερη ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων
- The Boy and the Heron
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Μουσική
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Ρόμπι Ρόμπερτσον
- Oppenheimer – Λούντβιχ Γιόρανσον
- Poor Things – Τζέρσκιν Φέντριξ
- Saltburn – Αντονι Γουίλις
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse – Ντάνιελ Πέμπερτον
Κάστινγκ
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- How to Have Sex
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Φωτογραφία
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Μοντάζ
- Anatomy of a Fall – Λοράν Σενεσάλ
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Θέλμα Σουνμέικερ
- Oppenheimer – Τζένιφερ Λέιμ
- Poor Things – Γιώργος Μαυροψαρίδης
- The Zone of Interest – Πολ Γουότς
Σκηνικά
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Κοστούμια
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Ηχος
- Ferrari
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Εφέ
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- Poor Things
Βρετανικό μικρού μήκους animation
- Crab Day
- Visible Mending
- Wild Summon
Βρετανική μικρού μήκους ταινία
- Festival of Slaps
- Gorka
- Jellyfish and Lobster
- Such a Lovely Day
- Yellow
Ανερχόμενο αστέρι
- Φίμπι Ντίνεβορ
- Αγιο Εντεμπίρι
- Τζέικομπ Ελόρντι
- Μία Μακένα – Μπρους
- Σόφι Γουάιλντ
