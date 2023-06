Rest in Peace to everyone who was on board. 🕊️🕊️



*Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate Expeditions

* Hamish Harding, British billionaire and owner of Action Aviation

* Paul Henry Nargeolet, French dive expert

* Shahzada Dawood, prominent Pakistani businessman

* Suleman Dawood,… pic.twitter.com/Z87vLxURxs