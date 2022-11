Today, the European Parliament recognized Russia as a terrorist state.And Russia – as if the whole world does not matter – continued its missile attacks today.The United States of America has announced another package of support in the amount of 400 million dollars. Everything necessary so that we can protect life and freedom.And Russia used missiles for another attack on another hospital and killed… a baby.Today, we are deploying Points of Invincibility across the country to support our people. To provide heat, electricity and communication.And Russia spends 67 missiles to hit the very basis of life of any people anywhere in Ukraine and provokes a blackout in Ukraine.Today, our team managed to bring home another 36 Ukrainians. In spite of everything, we save our people, and we will definitely return all prisoners and deportees.This shows everything very clearly – about us and about them. It shows everything very accurately.The Russian occupiers still haven’t understood that they have only today.And we definitely have tomorrow.🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦