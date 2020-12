Lockdown τέλος και σκηνές χάους στο Λονδίνο: Απίστευτες ουρές έξω από τα Harrods

'Chaos' as hundreds flout Covid-19 rules outside Harrods as police arrest four

Witnesses claim there was a "stampede" and a "huge fight" as hundreds of young people gathered outside Harrods in Knightsbridge

This is the first weekend after England's lockdown came to an end pic.twitter.com/rR6oFANoss

— Lilian Chan (@bestgug) December 6, 2020