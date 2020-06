Σε διαθεσιμότητα οι αστυνομικοί που έσπρωξαν τον 75χρονο και τον άφησαν να αιμορραγεί

New Tonight: Disturbing video from @WBFO in Buffalo, NY shows an elderly man walk up to police in riot gear. An officer shoves the man...he falls backwards, hits his head...starts bleeding immediately...motionless.

Why did this happen @BPDAlerts ?

June 5, 2020