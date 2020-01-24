Ισχυρή έκρηξη στο Χιούστον

Ισχυρή έκρηξη σημειώθηκε, σύμφωνα με την Αστυνομία, σε εργοστάσιο στην πόλη Γκέσνερ, δυστικά του Χιούστον.

Από την ισχυρή έκρηξη έσπασαν τζάμια χιλιόμετρα μακριά όπως αναφέρει η Mirror. «Ολόκληρο το σπίτι μου ταρακουνήθηκε» ανέφερε μία γυναίκα στο Twitter.

«Ξύπνησα από τον εκκωφαντικό θόρυβο και το τράνταγμα του σπιτιού μου, ελπίζω όλοι να είναι καλά» έγραψε άλλη.

Guys, pray. This explosion was felt all over Houston and CANT be a good thing. Scared the mess out of my husband and I and we're easily 20 miles away. https://t.co/jEZq0a1lR3

— Wendy Cajuntexasmom (@cajuntexasmom) January 24, 2020