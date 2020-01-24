ΗΟΤ TOPICS:
Αικατερίνη ΣακελλαροπούλουΤουρκίαΙράνΑυστραλίακαιρόςσεισμός τώρα
Σήμερα γιορτάζουν: Ζωσιμάς, Ξένια, Φίλωνας

Ισχυρή έκρηξη στο Χιούστον

Έσπασαν τζάμια σπιτιών

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
13:07
24/01/2020
Ισχυρή έκρηξη στο Χιούστον
loading

Ισχυρή έκρηξη σημειώθηκε, σύμφωνα με την Αστυνομία, σε εργοστάσιο στην πόλη Γκέσνερ, δυστικά του Χιούστον.

Από την ισχυρή έκρηξη έσπασαν τζάμια χιλιόμετρα μακριά όπως αναφέρει η Mirror. «Ολόκληρο το σπίτι μου ταρακουνήθηκε» ανέφερε μία γυναίκα στο Twitter.

«Ξύπνησα από τον εκκωφαντικό θόρυβο και το τράνταγμα του σπιτιού μου, ελπίζω όλοι να είναι καλά» έγραψε άλλη.

ΑΞΙΟΛΟΓΗΣΤΕ ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ


ΔΕΙΤΕ ΠΡΩΤΟΙ ΟΛΑ ΤΑ ΝΕΑ ΤΟΥ NEWSBEAST ΣΤΟ GOOGLE NEWS
ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ TAGS

ΚΑΝΤΕ LIKE ΣΤΟ NEWSBEAST.GR

Διαβάστε ακόμα

Έκρηξη βυτιοφόρου με 4 νεκρούς στο Περού

Έκρηξη βυτιοφόρου με 4 νεκρούς στο Περού

Πώς ο Βεζούβιος μετέτρεψε τον εγκέφαλο ενός άνδρα σε γυαλί

Πώς ο Βεζούβιος μετέτρεψε τον εγκέφαλο ενός άνδρα σε γυαλί

Είκοσι νεκροί ο επίσημος απολογισμός από την έκρηξη ηφαιστείου στη Νέα Ζηλανδία

Είκοσι νεκροί ο επίσημος απολογισμός από την έκρηξη ηφαιστείου στη Νέα Ζηλανδία

Αγία Παρασκευή: Φωτογραφίες από την έκρηξη σε ΑΤΜ

Αγία Παρασκευή: Φωτογραφίες από την έκρηξη σε ΑΤΜ

Παρακαλούμε περιμένετε ...
Το newsbeast επιλέγει
baby.gr

Τρία φυτά που επηρεάζουν θετικά την ψυχολογία μας στο σπίτι

Δημιουργείστε μια όμορφη αλλά κυρίως πιο ευχάριστη ατμόσφαιρα

sportdog.gr

Η πρώτη μεταγραφή του Ολυμπιακού μετά την πώληση Ποντένσε

Οι Πειραιώτες δε θα καθίσουν με σταυρωμένα τα χέρια

news.gr

Ποιες είναι οι επτά πιο συχνές σεξουαλικές φαντασιώσεις

Τι βρίσκεται στο μυαλό των δύο φύλων

forzajuve.gr

Οι 24 σύνδεσμοι που θεωρούνται από τους χειρότερους χούλιγκαν

Για πολλούς είναι οι πιο επικίνδυνες συμμορίες των γηπέδων

news.gr

Αυτό θα πρέπει να κάνεις αν σε χτυπήσουν από πίσω

Η πρώτη κίνηση που επιβάλλεται να γίνει από τον οδηγό του οχήματος

forzajuve.gr

Ο καταραμένος τερματοφύλακας που έζησε την απόλυτη ταπείνωση από ένα ολόκληρο έθνος

Για ένα γκολ πέθανε μόνος και ξεχασμένος

baby.gr

Το κόλπο με το μανταλάκι στους αεραγωγούς του air condition στο αυτοκίνητο

Αν θέλετε να μυρίζει πάντα όμορφα

news.gr

Η Μαρία Τζινέρη είναι το καυτό deal που ονειρεύονται οι άνδρες

Το κορίτσι που κέρδισε το τηλεοπτικό κοινό

Το newsbeast προτείνει

Η τρελή χαρά της Μέρκελ όταν είδε τα δώρα που της έκανε ο Ερντογάν

Έσφαξε τη μάνα και τα αδέρφια του και πήγε ατάραχος σχολείο

Μούμια «μίλησε» μετά από 3.000 χρόνια!

Καθηγήτρια ομολόγησε ότι έκανε σεξ με 6 μαθητές της στο σχολείο

Εγκαίνια για τη νέα έκθεση του Μάριου Σπηλιόπουλου με τίτλο «DAZIBAO - HANDMADE NEWSPAPERS»

Με ουδέτερο ισοζύγιο του άνθρακα το efood για το 2020

Γνωρίστε τις δύο νέες, ειδικές εκδόσεις της Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 VF

H 3η Έκθεση ποιοτικού κρασιού στην Ήπειρο 800 Wine Fair είναι γεγονός