🚨 #MANHATTAN STABBING SPREE🚨



A 51-year-old resident of the Bellevue Men’s Shelter, Ramon Rivera, is in custody after fatally stabbing two men on West 19th and East 30th Streets and critically injuring a woman on East 42nd Street in an unprovoked attack spree today.



– Two men… pic.twitter.com/uzFYrqNru7