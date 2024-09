With Polling Stations Closed, This Is Our Updated Numbers For 2024 Sri Lanka:



⭕AKD 5,850,065 / 40.71%

🟡Sajith 4,184,085 / 29.11%

🟢Ranil 3,601,723 / 25.06%

🔴Rajapaksa 446,403 / 3.11%



