I'm making a statement that goes beyond just a single moment of rebellion. This is about reclaiming power in a world that has constantly tried to deny my existence, my rights, and my humanity. The cops sitting in that car symbolize the very systems that have policed, brutalized, and marginalized people like me for decades, especially trans women of color. By dancing on top of that car, I'm flipping the script, showing that no matter how much they try to oppress us, they can't control our joy, our defiance, or our determination to exist freely and visibly. The song is everything in that moment. "They Don't Really Care About Us" isn't just a random choice—it's a callout. It speaks directly to the neglect, the violence, the systemic racism, and transphobia that people like me face every day. I'm dancing to remind everyone that we see it, we live it, and we're done being silent about it. We know they don't care about us, but that's not going to stop us from rising up and taking back our space. For me, this act isn't just protest; it's liberation. It's reclaiming my body, my voice, and my place in the world. Dancing, even in the face of such a violent and oppressive system, is an act of joy and survival. It's saying, "I'm still here," despite everything designed to erase or destroy me. And most importantly, this is a continuation of a long history of trans women standing up, speaking out, and leading the charge for change. We've always been at the forefront of these fights, and we'll keep pushing for justice and liberation for all of us—until we're all free. #qweenamor #marymagdelene #genderliberationmovement #queerliberation #translivesmatter #abolishthepolice @Gender Liberation Movement