#BREAKNG: Typhoon #Yagi has made landfall on the northeastern side of #Hainan on the Chishui Port with winds up to 125 kts (145 mph) & deadly storm surge currently taking place. The metro area of Haikou will be taking a direct hit by the core in the next hour or two. #tropicswx… pic.twitter.com/Y8VQART0KK