This is my personal experience. People are having different excuses not to have their horomones filled out, or people are just being extremely difficult and making us jump through loops like a fucking sick circus. Also, if they don’t give you back your prescription, raise hell and say “I will go to someone who will fill it. It is my property.” Don’t let them take it, don’t let them talk bullshit, and don’t give up. 🏳️‍⚧️ #fyp #trans