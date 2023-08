Manchester City and Leipzig are ironing out final details of agreement for Joško Gvardiol deal — to be signed by end of the week 🚨🔵🇭🇷 #MCFC



Player to have medical on Friday, if all goes to plan.



Deal in place for €90m fee, Gvardiol set to become the most expensive CB ever. pic.twitter.com/DWO1s0QLD7