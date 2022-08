Two big 8.30m jumps from @CheckTheSky and Miltiadis Tentoglou in the Final 3, but it's @masso_maykel who holds on to take the win and 8 #DiamondLeague points in the long jump!



📷 @chiaramontesan2#MonacoDL 🇲🇨 pic.twitter.com/A3PLiToHbU