❌🚨🔵⚫️ #Clubbrugge now set to part ways with Ronny Deila. Board has decided and should communicate the news in the next 24-48 hours.



🇧🇪 Nicky Hayen (#ClubNxt) now supposed to take the team as ad-interim coach until the rest of the season. #JPL #stvvclu pic.twitter.com/LDIasg5PkG