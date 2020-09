Συγκλονιστικές φωτογραφίες και βίντεο από την ολική καταστροφή στη Μόρια

Bye Bye Moria

Bye bye Moria are saying these refugees. Everything is on fire and people tray to escape now.So soon we will have 13.000 homeless refugees on this island whose belongings are burned.After Moria Lesvos will go down.Moria finish,...Moria destroyed,....We are also getting reports that Moria residents who are trying to escape are being pushed back and attacked by locals,...

Δημοσιεύτηκε από Stand by me Lesvos στις Τρίτη, 8 Σεπτεμβρίου 2020