All of our boys were named after actual people. Funny enough, Lily was the only one who was not, though originally we thought she would be Eleanor after Cassanda’s grandma, Lily just felt right for some reason. Watch the video to see who they were all named after: Steven: Jacob’s Mission Companion Trainer from his mission to Oregon for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Christopher: Jacob’s good friend and roommate at BYU-Idaho that he met when they were both missionaries in Oregon William: Cassanda’s Great Grandfather whose mom Cassanda is named after Ryan: Jacob’s friend from when he was attending BYU Spencer: Thomas Spencer Monson, previous president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Max: Jacob’s first hometeaching companion from when he was 12 in his growing up church ward/congregation Thomas: Cassanda’s 4th Great Grandpa, Thomas McBride who was killed at the Hans Mill Massacre in the early days of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Henry: Henry B. Eyring, Counselor in the First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Lily: Harry Potter’s mom, Lily Evans Potter, the most noble character in the Harry Potter books Peter: The Apostle Peter from the New Testament #10kids #10kidsin10years #largefamily #namedafter #namesake