Mother Kills Five-year-old Son, Cooks, Eats Parts Of His Head



A 29-year-old mother, identified as Hanaa, killed her five-year-old son, Youssef, with a machete at their home in Egypt before boiling and eating parts of his head.



Police arrested Hanaa after Youssef's uncle found… pic.twitter.com/lC3iAvpwzU