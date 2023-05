4/27/2023 Haley is still fighting. Right before I started filming, Weston asked Haley “Mommy, why are you going to heaven?” This is the first time hes asked a question like this. He is definitely starting to realize something is happening. We are waiting for the right time to sit him down and really explain whats going to happen. It tore my heart out watching this. Haleys hospice nurse is so sweet and immediately comforted Haley. Hold your kids extra tight tonight. #cancer #grief #sad #cry #death #love #family #sick #jesus #dying #fyp