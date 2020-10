Το βίντεο με τον Τραμπ που «πασχίζει να αναπνεύσει» και τα ερωτήματα για την υγεία του

As a physician & lifelong asthmatic this makes me physically uncomfortable to watch. Using accessory muscles to breathe is painful & terrifying. Your jaw hurts from clenching. Shoulders & ribs from working to breathe.

He needs to be resting, not staging photo ops. #GaspingForAir pic.twitter.com/k6MfVA2PJd

— Mama Doctor Jones | Danielle Jones, MD (@MamaDoctorJones) October 6, 2020