Αιματηρό επεισόδιο με πυροβολισμούς σε πανεπιστήμιο στο Τέξας

Συναγερμός στις αστυνομικές αρχές του Τέξας για επεισόδιο με πυροβολισμούς στην πανεπιστημιούπολη του Texas A&M University.

Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες από το περιστατικό υπάρχουν 2 νεκροί.

Η αστυνομία μέχρι στιγμής δεν έχει επιβεβαιώσει την ύπαρξη θυμάτων ωστόσο το πανεπιστήμιο μέσω social media μετέδωσε ότι υπάρχουν 2 επιβεβαιωμένοι νεκροί και ένα άτομο τραυματισμένο που νοσηλεύεται. Η τοπική αστυνομική αρχή μέσω Twitter ενημέρωσε για το περιστατικό ενώ λίγο αργότερα ζήτησε από τους φοιτητές να καταφύγουν σε ασφαλές μέρος.

There have been 2 confirmed deaths. The third victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment. UPD has stationed officers throughout campus, including all key gathering points, for the safety of the campus community. We will continue to share updates as they are available. — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020

Το Πανεπιστήμιο έχει κλείσει όλες του τις δομές και ζητά από τους φοιτητές να παραμείνουν σε ασφαλές σημείο μέχρι νεωτέρας.

Όλα τα μαθήματα έχουν ακυρωθεί και στο σημείο είναι σε εξέλιξη αστυνομική επιχείρηση.

Active criminal investigation at Pride Rock. Shelter in place until further notice. All classes are canceled for the remainder of the day and evening at the A&M-Commerce campus. Additional sheltering space is available at the Club and in the ballrooms at Rayburn Student Center. — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020