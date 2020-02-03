ΗΟΤ TOPICS:
Κόμπι Μπράιαντκοροναϊόςσεισμός τώραΤουρκίακαιρός
Σήμερα γιορτάζουν: Σταμάτης, Στάμος, Σταματίνα, Σταμέλα, Ματίνα, Συμεών, Συμεωνή

Αιματηρό επεισόδιο με πυροβολισμούς σε πανεπιστήμιο στο Τέξας

Δύο νεκροί από επίθεση ενόπλου και ένας τραυματίας

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
21:25
03/02/2020
Αιματηρό επεισόδιο με πυροβολισμούς σε πανεπιστήμιο στο Τέξας
loading

Συναγερμός στις αστυνομικές αρχές του Τέξας για επεισόδιο με πυροβολισμούς στην πανεπιστημιούπολη του Texas A&M University.

Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες από το περιστατικό υπάρχουν 2 νεκροί.

Η αστυνομία μέχρι στιγμής δεν έχει επιβεβαιώσει την ύπαρξη θυμάτων ωστόσο το πανεπιστήμιο μέσω social media μετέδωσε ότι υπάρχουν 2 επιβεβαιωμένοι νεκροί και ένα άτομο τραυματισμένο που νοσηλεύεται. Η τοπική αστυνομική αρχή μέσω Twitter ενημέρωσε για το περιστατικό ενώ λίγο αργότερα ζήτησε από τους φοιτητές να καταφύγουν σε ασφαλές μέρος.

Το Πανεπιστήμιο έχει κλείσει όλες του τις δομές και ζητά από τους φοιτητές να παραμείνουν σε ασφαλές σημείο μέχρι νεωτέρας.

Όλα τα μαθήματα έχουν ακυρωθεί και στο σημείο είναι σε εξέλιξη αστυνομική επιχείρηση.

ΑΞΙΟΛΟΓΗΣΤΕ ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ


ΔΕΙΤΕ ΠΡΩΤΟΙ ΟΛΑ ΤΑ ΝΕΑ ΤΟΥ NEWSBEAST ΣΤΟ GOOGLE NEWS
ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ TAGS

ΚΑΝΤΕ LIKE ΣΤΟ NEWSBEAST.GR

Διαβάστε ακόμα

Καθηγήτρια έκανε σεξ με μαθήτριά της

Καθηγήτρια έκανε σεξ με μαθήτριά της

Συναγερμός στη Γαλλία: Μπήκε με μαχαίρι σε τμήμα, τραυμάτισε αστυνομικό και τον πυροβόλησαν

Συναγερμός στη Γαλλία: Μπήκε με μαχαίρι σε τμήμα, τραυμάτισε αστυνομικό και τον πυροβόλησαν

Πυροβολισμοί σε λεωφορείο στην Καλιφόρνια

Πυροβολισμοί σε λεωφορείο στην Καλιφόρνια

Πυροβόλησε και σκότωσε τον διαρρήκτη της επιχείρησής του στην Πάτρα

Πυροβόλησε και σκότωσε τον διαρρήκτη της επιχείρησής του στην Πάτρα

Παρακαλούμε περιμένετε ...
Το newsbeast επιλέγει
baby.gr

Πώς θα γλιτώσετε χρήματα στο λογαριασμό του ρεύματος με μια κίνηση

Τι μπορείτε να κάνετε

sportdog.gr

Αν έρθει αυτός ο παίκτης στον Παναθηναϊκό, θα πάει σίγουρα Final4

O μεγάλος πόθος των πρασίνων που τους απογειώσει

news.gr

Γνωστός έλληνας ηθοποιός αποκαλύπτει: Δούλεψα έξι μήνες σε νεκροτομείο

«Τα παράτησα όταν μου έφεραν μια γειτόνισσα», είπε

forzajuve.gr

Το μίσος των δύο αδελφών που γέννησε δύο κολοσσούς στην αθλητική βιομηχανία

Ακόμη κι όταν πέθαναν, οι τάφοι απείχαν πολύ ο ένας από του άλλου

news.gr

Οι προκλητικές πόζες της Ασημίνας Ιγγλέζου

Όταν το σέξι συναντά το καλλιτεχνικό, το αποτέλεσμα είναι εκρηκτικό

forzajuve.gr

Κατέκτησε Champions League και πριν χαθούν τα ίχνη του, πουλούσε τσιγάρα για να ζήσει

Άδοξο τέλος για τον ποδοσφαιριστή που αγωνίστηκε δίπλα σε θρύλους

baby.gr

Το κόλπο για πιο τραγανές και νόστιμες τηγανιτές πατάτες

Το υλικό που φέρνει εντυπωσιακό αποτέλεσμα

news.gr

Το τατουάζ κάτω από το στήθος δε γίνεται να μην τραβήξει τα βλέμματα

Η σέξι χορεύτρια που τρελαίνει το ελληνικό Instagram

Το newsbeast προτείνει

Δάσκαλος ισχυρίζεται ότι νίκησε τον κοροναϊό πίνοντας ζεστό ουίσκι με μέλι

Βίαζε τη 12χρονη κόρη του 3 με 4 φορές τη βδομάδα και της φερόταν σαν να είναι η σύζυγός του

Ρουκ Ζουκ: Το επικό σαρδάμ της Ζέτας Μακρυπούλια που την… γονάτισε

Πορνοστάρ συνελήφθη για ξυλοδαρμό του συντρόφου της

«Love Potion»: Το μαγικό ελιξίριο του έρωτα από τον Οίκο ZOLOTAS που θα σε κάνει να ερωτευτείς

Η Uber λανσάρει νέο πρόγραμμα επιβράβευσης των συνεργατών οδηγών Taxi

Test-Color: Έχετε ένοχα γονίδια που αυξάνουν τον κίνδυνο καρκίνου;

Χάρισέ του την εμπειρία να πιλοτάρει ένα F16 και να οδηγήσει μία Ferrari