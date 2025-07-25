Συναγερμός σήμανε στην αστυνομία του Νέου Μεξικού, αφού άγνωστος άνοιξε πυρ σε πανεπιστήμιο της πόλης.

Ένας άνθρωπος έχασε τη ζωή του, σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες και δύο έχουν τραυματιστεί.

The University of New Mexico campus in Albuquerque is in a shelter-in-place after one person died in a shooting that left another wounded Friday at a student housing complex, according to the UNM Police Department. https://t.co/aDtVX6Er8V pic.twitter.com/o24w8RB1Xd

Σύμφωνα με το ABC, o ύποπτος παραμένει ελεύθερος «και ενδέχεται να βρίσκεται ακόμα στον πανεπιστημιακό χώρο», ανέφερε το πανεπιστήμιο.

Το πανεπιστήμιο διέταξε τους φοιτητές να παραμείνουν στα καταλύματά τους.

UNM SHOOTING: The University of New Mexico campus remains on lockdown as New Mexico State Police continue to investigate an overnight shooting in the student housing. Please confirm one person is dead, another person is injured. The suspect is still on the loose.



Just spoke with… pic.twitter.com/OGfYcCTImV