Συναγερμός σήμανε στην αστυνομία του Νέου Μεξικού, αφού άγνωστος άνοιξε πυρ σε πανεπιστήμιο της πόλης.

Ένας άνθρωπος έχασε τη ζωή του, σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες και δύο έχουν τραυματιστεί.

Σύμφωνα με το ABC, o ύποπτος παραμένει ελεύθερος «και ενδέχεται να βρίσκεται ακόμα στον πανεπιστημιακό χώρο», ανέφερε το πανεπιστήμιο.

Το πανεπιστήμιο διέταξε τους φοιτητές να παραμείνουν στα καταλύματά τους.