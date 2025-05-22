Δυο εργαζόμενοι της ισραηλινής πρεσβείας στην αμερικανική πρωτεύουσα έχασαν τη ζωή τους σε επίθεση ενόπλου κοντά στο εβραϊκό μουσείο της Ουάσινγκτον, χθες Τετάρτη το βράδυ (τοπική ώρα), ανακοίνωσε η υπουργός Εσωτερικής Ασφαλείας των ΗΠΑ.
«Δυο μέλη του προσωπικού της ισραηλινής πρεσβείας σκοτώθηκαν με παράλογο τρόπο απόψε κοντά στο εβραϊκό μουσείο της Ουάσιγκτον. Ερευνούμε ενεργά», ανέφερε η Κρίστι Νόεμ μέσω X.
Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims.— Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) May 22, 2025
We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice.
Ο Ντάνι Ντάνον, ο μόνιμος αντιπρόσωπος του Ισραήλ στα Ηνωμένα Έθνη, αναφέρθηκε σε «εξαχρειωμένη ενέργεια αντισημιτικής τρομοκρατίας», επίσης μέσω X.
The fatal shooting that took place outside the event that took place at the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. is a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism. Harming the Jewish community is crossing a red line. We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against… pic.twitter.com/mVyXHjGyxU— Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) May 22, 2025