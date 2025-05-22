Δυο εργαζόμενοι της ισραηλινής πρεσβείας στην αμερικανική πρωτεύουσα έχασαν τη ζωή τους σε επίθεση ενόπλου κοντά στο εβραϊκό μουσείο της Ουάσινγκτον, χθες Τετάρτη το βράδυ (τοπική ώρα), ανακοίνωσε η υπουργός Εσωτερικής Ασφαλείας των ΗΠΑ.

«Δυο μέλη του προσωπικού της ισραηλινής πρεσβείας σκοτώθηκαν με παράλογο τρόπο απόψε κοντά στο εβραϊκό μουσείο της Ουάσιγκτον. Ερευνούμε ενεργά», ανέφερε η Κρίστι Νόεμ μέσω X.

Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims.



We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice.