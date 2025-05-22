Δυο εργαζόμενοι της ισραηλινής πρεσβείας στην αμερικανική πρωτεύουσα έχασαν τη ζωή τους σε επίθεση ενόπλου κοντά στο εβραϊκό μουσείο της Ουάσινγκτον, χθες Τετάρτη το βράδυ (τοπική ώρα), ανακοίνωσε η υπουργός Εσωτερικής Ασφαλείας των ΗΠΑ.

«Δυο μέλη του προσωπικού της ισραηλινής πρεσβείας σκοτώθηκαν με παράλογο τρόπο απόψε κοντά στο εβραϊκό μουσείο της Ουάσιγκτον. Ερευνούμε ενεργά», ανέφερε η Κρίστι Νόεμ μέσω X.

Ο Ντάνι Ντάνον, ο μόνιμος αντιπρόσωπος του Ισραήλ στα Ηνωμένα Έθνη, αναφέρθηκε σε «εξαχρειωμένη ενέργεια αντισημιτικής τρομοκρατίας», επίσης μέσω X.