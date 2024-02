kids are so innocent & genuine but they absorb what they are taught. So if a child sees a goth as “scary”, its bc an adult implemented a narrative onto them #fyp #goth #gothgirl #gothmom #gothmomma #alt #alttiktok #altmom #altmomsoftiktok #babybat #gothaesthetic #gothstyle #gothmakeup #momoftwo #boymom #girlmom #momsunder25