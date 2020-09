Αεροπορική εκτελεί «πτήση στο πουθενά» 7 ωρών για όσους πεθύμησαν τα ταξίδια

View this post on Instagram

Miss taking to the skies together? Us too! We’ve designed a special scenic joy flight on board our 787 Dreamliner for those who just want to spread their wings – no passport or quarantine required. Departing Sydney on 10 October, the ‘Great Southern Land’ scenic flight will feature low-level flybys of some of the Australia’s most iconic landmarks including Uluru, Kata Tjuta, the Whitsundays, Gold Coast, Byron Bay and Sydney Harbour. Be quick! Fares go on sale at 12pm AEST today. Click the link in our bio for more info... Thanks to your great support this flight is now sold out.