🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: The Polish VAR officials for the Dynamo-Rangers game tonight have been arrested on suspicion of stealing a road sign whilst drunk. 🍻



They have been removed from match duties. 🤣



(Source: Daily Record) pic.twitter.com/pxkjCoAYwG