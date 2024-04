The Weekly Edition of AI FrontierX:

The BIG AI Idea.

Today: The DEVIN Report



Read the full edition here:https://t.co/nAkQUNua1r



What's Inside:

* Understanding Cognition Labs. The Creator of Devin, the First AI Engineer

* Understanding Scott Wu. The CEO and the Co-founder of… pic.twitter.com/HRPFnM3hFy