Όσκαρ 2023: Αυτή είναι η λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες
Μεγάλη μάχη για το χρυσό αγαλματίδιο
Σε ειδική τελετή η οποία πραγματοποιήθηκε στο Λος Άντζελες ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά Όσκαρ. Τα Όσκαρ αναμένεται να απονεμηθούν στις 12 Μαρτίου ενώ ήδη έχει φανεί ποιες ταινίες έχουν το… προβάδισμα καθώς έχουν συγκεντρώσει τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες.
«Τα Πάντα Ολα» (Everything Everywhere All at Once) των Νταν Κουάν και Ντάνιελ Σάινερτ και «Πνεύματα του Ινισέριν» (The Banshees of Inisherin) του Μάρτιν ΜακΝτόνα έχουν καταφέρει να ξεχωρίσουν και να συγκεντρώσουν τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες, μεταξύ των οποίων και για το βραβείο Καλύτερης Ταινίας.
Οι υποψηφιότητες
Καλύτερη Ταινία
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Α’ Ανδρικού ρόλου
- Austin Butler (Elvis)
- Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)
- Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
- Bill Nighy (Living)
Α΄ Γυναικείου ρόλου
- Cate Blanchett, Tar
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
- Michelle Williams, The Fablemans
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου
- Angela Basset – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
- Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Κοστουμιών
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Ήχου
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Πρωτότυπης Μουσικής
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
Διασκευασμένου Σεναρίου
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Πρωτότυπου Σεναρίου
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tar
- Triangle of Sadness
Καλύτερης Ζωντανής Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Believe It
Πρωτότυπου Τραγουδιού
- Applause – Tell It Like A Woman
- Hold My Hand– Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift Me U – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu – RRR
- This Is a Lif – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Ντοκιμαντέρ
- All That Breathes
- And The Beauty And The Blooshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure A Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger At The Gate
Διεθνούς Ταινίας
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Γερμανία
- Argentina, 1985 – Αργεντινή
- Close – Βέλγιο
- EO – Πολωνία
- The Quiet Girl – Ιρλανδία
Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
- Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Μακιγιάζ
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale