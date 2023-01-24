Σε ειδική τελετή η οποία πραγματοποιήθηκε στο Λος Άντζελες ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά Όσκαρ. Τα Όσκαρ αναμένεται να απονεμηθούν στις 12 Μαρτίου ενώ ήδη έχει φανεί ποιες ταινίες έχουν το… προβάδισμα καθώς έχουν συγκεντρώσει τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες.

«Τα Πάντα Ολα» (Everything Everywhere All at Once) των Νταν Κουάν και Ντάνιελ Σάινερτ και «Πνεύματα του Ινισέριν» (The Banshees of Inisherin) του Μάρτιν ΜακΝτόνα έχουν καταφέρει να ξεχωρίσουν και να συγκεντρώσουν τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες, μεταξύ των οποίων και για το βραβείο Καλύτερης Ταινίας.

Οι υποψηφιότητες

Καλύτερη Ταινία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Α’ Ανδρικού ρόλου

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Α΄ Γυναικείου ρόλου

Cate Blanchett, Tar

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fablemans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου

Angela Basset – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Κοστουμιών

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Ήχου

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Πρωτότυπης Μουσικής

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Διασκευασμένου Σεναρίου

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Πρωτότυπου Σεναρίου

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Triangle of Sadness

Καλύτερης Ζωντανής Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Believe It

Πρωτότυπου Τραγουδιού

Applause – Tell It Like A Woman

Hold My Hand– Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me U – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu – RRR

This Is a Lif – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Ντοκιμαντέρ

All That Breathes

And The Beauty And The Blooshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure A Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger At The Gate

Διεθνούς Ταινίας

All Quiet on the Western Front – Γερμανία

Argentina, 1985 – Αργεντινή

Close – Βέλγιο

EO – Πολωνία

The Quiet Girl – Ιρλανδία

Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Μακιγιάζ