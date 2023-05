A brief report of the day.The first point is the military cabinet. This is a special work with key commanders and those who provide defense. We are preparing a large sanctions package. The decision will be made soon.The second point is sanctions. I held a meeting on strengthening sanctions regimes, both our own and those of our partners.Third, international events. This May and the following months will be quite active for Ukraine in the international sphere. There will be a lot of negotiations-related work, international events that will strengthen our defense. We are working on everything. Fourth, I held a meeting with Prime Minister Shmyhal. Coordination and preparation of decisions. We are preparing conceptual security solutions for the development of Ukraine and our infrastructure, both now and after the war. I thank everyone in the world who supports Ukraine!Glory to all our warriors who are now in combat for the sake of our country, at combat posts and on combat missions!Glory to Ukraine!