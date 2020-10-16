ΗΟΤ TOPICS:
δίκη Χρυσής Αυγήςκορονοϊόςκαιρόςκίνηση τώραπροσφυγικόφωτιά τώρασεισμός τώρα
Σήμερα δεν υπάρχει γνωστή γιορτή

Βίντεο με ατρόμητο πιτσιρικά που χτυπά τους ληστές που μπήκαν στο σπίτι του

Οι εικόνες δόθηκαν στη δημοσιότητα από την αστυνομία που ζητά πληροφορίες για τους δράστες

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
16:32
16/10/2020
Βίντεο με ατρόμητο πιτσιρικά που χτυπά τους ληστές που μπήκαν στο σπίτι του
loading

Αίσθηση προκαλεί το βίντεο με έναν ατρόμητο πιτσιρικά που προσπαθεί να υπερασπιστεί το σπίτι του όταν μπαίνουν σε αυτό ένοπλοι ληστές.

Το περιστατικό σημειώθηκε στο Σάουθ Μπεντ στην Ιντιάνα των ΗΠΑ στις 30 Σεπτεμβρίου και το βίντεο δόθηκε από το αστυνομικό τμήμα της περιοχής.

Όπως αναφέρεται στην περιγραφή που συνοδεύει το βίντεο, η αστυνομία έφτασε στο σημείο μετά από αναφορές για πυροβολισμούς, όπου και έμαθε για μια εισβολή σε σπίτι. Τέσσερις άντρες με κουκούλες, είχαν εισβάλει στο σπίτι και τουλάχιστον τρεις από αυτούς ήταν οπλισμένοι.

Στο βίντεο φαίνεται ένα μικρό αγόρι να χτυπά τους ενόπλους καθώς προσπαθεί να υπερασπιστεί το σπίτι του. «Είναι δική μας δουλειά να τον υπερασπιστούμε», τονίζει το αστυνομικό τμήμα και ζητά πληροφορίες για τους δράστες.

Can you identify these home invasion suspects?

PLEASE SHARE: We need your help identifying these individuals responsible for a home invasion. On September 30 around 10:30AM, officers were called to the 500 block of S. Grant in reference to shots fired. When they arrived, they learned there was a home invasion. Four males, all with hoodies on, knocked on the front door. A juvenile occupant opened the door and the four males forced themselves inside. At least three of the four were armed with handguns. The suspects fled the scene and more shots were fired. Luckily, no one was physically injured. This video is extremely disturbing. You can see a little boy hitting one of the armed suspects as he tries to defend his home. It is our job now to defend him. If you have any information on who these men are, please call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also call our South Bend Police Department Investigative Bureau at 574-235-9263.

Δημοσιεύτηκε από South Bend Police Department στις Παρασκευή, 9 Οκτωβρίου 2020

ΑΞΙΟΛΟΓΗΣΤΕ ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ


ΔΕΙΤΕ ΠΡΩΤΟΙ ΟΛΑ ΤΑ ΝΕΑ ΤΟΥ NEWSBEAST ΣΤΟ GOOGLE NEWS
ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ TAGS

ΚΑΝΤΕ LIKE ΣΤΟ NEWSBEAST.GR

Διαβάστε ακόμα

Πώς να μετατρέψετε το υπνοδωμάτιό σας σε έναν παράδεισο ηρεμίας

Πώς να μετατρέψετε το υπνοδωμάτιό σας σε έναν παράδεισο ηρεμίας

Τέσσερις συμβουλές για να διατηρείτε το σπίτι σας πάντα καθαρό

Τέσσερις συμβουλές για να διατηρείτε το σπίτι σας πάντα καθαρό

Οι νέες ταινίες της εβδομάδας, 15- 21 Οκτωβρίου

Οι νέες ταινίες της εβδομάδας, 15- 21 Οκτωβρίου

Γιώργος Στάικος: Ο Έλληνας της Γερμανίας που θα «εκτυπώσει» το πρώτο 3D διώροφο κατοικήσιμο σπίτι της Ευρώπης

Γιώργος Στάικος: Ο Έλληνας της Γερμανίας που θα «εκτυπώσει» το πρώτο 3D διώροφο κατοικήσιμο σπίτι της Ευρώπης

Παρακαλούμε περιμένετε ...
Το newsbeast επιλέγει
newsbeast.gr

Η απόλυτη καινοτομία στους ανελκυστήρες σκάλας

Μια σχέση εμπιστοσύνης και αξιοπιστίας, με σεβασμό στις ανθρώπινες ανάγκες

newsbeast.gr

Οι πέντε ερωτήσεις που φανερώνουν τι είδος πελάτη είσαι

Το αποτέλεσμα μπορεί και να σε εκπλήξει...

exploringgreece.tv

Το ελληνικό χωριό που έχει μπει στο βιβλίο Γκίνες για έναν ξεχωριστό λόγο

Τι πρωτότυπο έγινε εκεί;

forzajuve.gr

Το μίσος των δύο αδελφών που γέννησε δύο κολοσσούς στην αθλητική βιομηχανία

Ποτέ δεν τα βρήκαν, πότε δεν ξέχασαν αυτά που τους χώρισαν, ακόμη και μετά το θάνατό τους

baby.gr

Ποια τρόφιμα δεν πρέπει να πλένουμε πριν τα μαγειρέψουμε

Υπάρχει σοβαρός λόγος

forzajuve.gr

Ο καταραμένος τερματοφύλακας που για ένα γκολ, πέθανε μόνος και ξεχασμένος

Έζησε την απόλυτη ταπείνωση από ένα ολόκληρο έθνος

sportdog.gr

Νέα απίθανη «κλοπή» Ολυμπιακού από ΠΑΟΚ

Στα ερυθρόλευκα ο «νέος Τζολάκης» μέσω... Αρειανού

baby.gr

Διώξε τις άσχημες μυρωδιές από το ψυγείο με μία απλή κίνηση

Έξυπνο και αποτελεσματικό κόλπο

enallaktikidrasi.com

Σύνδρομο Άσπεργκερ: Ποιες είναι οι διαφορές του από τον αυτισμό

Τα δεδομένα και οι αντιλήψεις που έχουν αλλάξει

baby.gr

Απογείωσε το απλό καθημερινό τοστ σου με μία κίνηση

Θα δώσει άλλη γεύση

lordoftheseries.gr

Οι τηλεοπτικές πρεμιέρες του Οκτωβρίου

Τι παίζεται στην παγκόσμια κοινότητα και πού

forzajuve.gr

Ο ποδοσφαιριστής έφαγε 14 εκατ. ευρώ σε γυναίκες και αλκοόλ

Σήμερα είναι στον άσο

Το newsbeast προτείνει
Βίντεο με ατρόμητο πιτσιρικά που χτυπά τους ληστές που μπήκαν στο σπίτι του

Βίντεο με ατρόμητο πιτσιρικά που χτυπά τους ληστές που μπήκαν στο σπίτι του

Μάγια Τσόκλη: Όταν ζεις μ’ έναν καρκίνο, ο χρόνος κυλά αργά

Μάγια Τσόκλη: Όταν ζεις μ’ έναν καρκίνο, ο χρόνος κυλά αργά

Αμετανόητος ο Ηλίας Κασιδιάρης: «Η συνείδηση μου είναι καθαρή»

Αμετανόητος ο Ηλίας Κασιδιάρης: «Η συνείδηση μου είναι καθαρή»

Μαίρη Συνατσάκη: Η αντίδρασή της όταν της ζήτησαν να βγάλουν φωτογραφία σε παραλία γυμνιστών

Μαίρη Συνατσάκη: Η αντίδρασή της όταν της ζήτησαν να βγάλουν φωτογραφία σε παραλία γυμνιστών

«Από το Κέντρο Επεξεργασίας Λυμάτων Κορωπίου-Παιανίας κινδυνεύουν με ρύπανση όλες οι παραλίες της Ανατολικής Αττικής»

«Από το Κέντρο Επεξεργασίας Λυμάτων Κορωπίου-Παιανίας κινδυνεύουν με ρύπανση όλες οι παραλίες της Ανατολικής Αττικής»

Ενισχυμένη δόση θρομβοπροφύλαξης σε όλες τις εισαγωγές COVID-19 του Νοσοκομείου «ΣΩΤΗΡΙΑ»

Ενισχυμένη δόση θρομβοπροφύλαξης σε όλες τις εισαγωγές COVID-19 του Νοσοκομείου «ΣΩΤΗΡΙΑ»

Βούτυρα καρπών, γιατί να τα εντάξεις στη διατροφή σου

Βούτυρα καρπών, γιατί να τα εντάξεις στη διατροφή σου

Έθνη σε αναταραχή: μπορούμε να διδαχτούμε από τα μαθήματα του παρελθόντος;

Έθνη σε αναταραχή: μπορούμε να διδαχτούμε από τα μαθήματα του παρελθόντος;