Στη Σικελία μετανάστες που ήταν αποκλεισμένοι σε δεξαμενόπλοιο για 40 ημερές

🔵 At 22.40 today the 25 people that were transferred from the @maersktankers #Etienne to the #MareJonio landed in #Pozzallo.

This puts an end to the longest and most shameful stand-off in European maritime history. pic.twitter.com/tsEufBv5ho

— Mediterranea Saving Humans (@RescueMed) September 12, 2020