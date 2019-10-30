Γκρέτα Τούνμπεργκ: Απέρριψε με αιχμές βραβείο για την προστασία του περιβάλλοντος

Η Γκρέτα Τούνμπεργκ αρνήθηκε να δεχθεί ένα βραβείο για την προστασία του περιβάλλοντος, και το χρηματικό έπαθλο που το συνόδευε, απαντώντας πως «το κίνημα για το κλίμα δεν χρειάζεται άλλα βραβεία».
Η νεαρή ακτιβίστρια για το κλίμα ευχαρίστησε το Nordic Council για την προσφορά του βραβείου και για την «τεράστια τιμή» που της έγινε.
Όμως, πρόσθεσε, το κίνημα για το κλίμα δεν χρειάζεται άλλα βραβεία. Αυτό που χρειάζεται είναι οι πολιτικοί και οι άνθρωποι με εξουσία να ακούσουν τα σύγχρονα επιστημονικά δεδομένα.
Σε ανάρτησή της στο Instagram, η Τούνμπεργκ εξήγησε την απόφασή της να απορρίψει το βραβείο των 36.000 ευρώ σημειώνοντας: «Οι σκανδιναβικές χώρες έχουν μεγάλη φήμη στον κόσμο αναφορικά με τα ζητήματα του κλίματος και του περιβάλλοντος». Καυχώνται γι΄αυτό, πρόσθεσε, δεν λείπουν οι όμορφες λέξεις. Όμως η κατανάλωση ενέργειας στη Σκανδιναβία αφηγείται μια άλλη ιστορία.
Η νεαρή ακτιβίστρια παρέπεμψε σε έκθεση, σύμφωνα με την οποία η Σουηδία και το μεγαλύτερο μέρος των σκανδιναβικών χωρών ζουν «ως εάν η Γη να έχει τους φυσικούς πόρους τεσσάρων πλανητών». Το χάσμα ανάμεσα στα όσα η επιστήμη λέει πως πρέπει να γίνουν για να περιοριστεί η άνοδος της θερμοκρασίας του πλανήτη και σε όσα εφαρμόζονται είναι «γιγάντιο» σχολίασε η Τούνμπεργκ.
«Ανήκουμε στις χώρες που έχουν την πιθανότητα να κάνουν τα περισσότερα. Κι όμως οι χώρες μας ακόμα βασικά δεν κάνουν τίποτα» πρόσθεσε.
Το Nordic Council ενθαρρύνει τη συνεργασία μεταξύ των κοινοβουλίων χωρών, συμπεριλαμβανομένων της Δανίας, της Φινλανδίας, και της πατρίδας της Τούνμπεργκ, της Σουηδίας.
I have received the Nordic Council’s environmental award 2019. I have decided to decline this prize. Here’s why: “I am currently traveling through California and therefore not able to be present with you today. I want to thank the Nordic Council for this award. It is a huge honour. But the climate movement does not need any more awards. What we need is for our politicians and the people in power start to listen to the current, best available science. The Nordic countries have a great reputation around the world when it comes to climate and environmental issues. There is no lack of bragging about this. There is no lack of beautiful words. But when it comes to our actual emissions and our ecological footprints per capita - if we include our consumption, our imports as well as aviation and shipping - then it’s a whole other story. In Sweden we live as if we had about 4 planets according to WWF and Global Footprint Network. And roughly the same goes for the entire Nordic region. In Norway for instance, the government recently gave a record number of permits to look for new oil and gas. The newly opened oil and natural gas-field, ”Johan Sverdrup” is expected to produce oil and natural gas for 50 years; oil and gas that would generate global CO2 emissions of 1,3 tonnes. The gap between what the science says is needed to limit the increase of global temperature rise to below 1,5 or even 2 degrees - and politics that run the Nordic countries is gigantic. And there are still no signs whatsoever of the changes required. The Paris Agreement, which all of the Nordic countries have signed, is based on the aspect of equity, which means that richer countries must lead the way. We belong to the countries that have the possibility to do the most. And yet our countries still basically do nothing. So until you start to act in accordance with what the science says is needed to limit the global temperature rise below 1,5 degrees or even 2 degrees celsius, I - and Fridays For Future in Sweden - choose not to accept the Nordic Councils environmental award nor the prize money of 500 000 Swedish kronor. Best wishes Greta Thunberg”