300 tuna sandwiches and 100 cans of tuna. That’s what we brought to city law firm, Devonshires Solicitors, to protest the sacking of an outsourced migrant cleaner and UVW member, sacked for eating a £1.50 Tesco tuna sandwich left over from a lawyers meeting, and due to be chucked in the bin!Gabriela was summarily sacked after 2 years on the job just before Christmas by the contractor, Total Clean. On Valentines day, we demanded that Gabriela – an Ecuadorian single mother – is reinstated and compensated for this unfair and inhumane treatment. We left the sandwiches with reception and demanded a meeting with management which was agreed to by the CEO and a partner of the firm.Then we danced and sang and bowled with tuna cans in a joyous demand for justice.#tunagateSHAME ON TOTAL CLEAN.