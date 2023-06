#Ramallah More than 100 military tanks are storming the city center at these moments…

Israeli military in Ramallah Al-Tahta, in preparation for the demolition of the house of the prisoner Islam Al-Faroukh.#EndIsraeliOccupation #EndIsraeliImpunity #EndIsraeliSettlerColonialism pic.twitter.com/1i3Jco7i9X