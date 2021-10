😮 Are you ready?@BepiColombo's first encounter with #Mercury, 23:34 UTC, 1 October (01:34 CEST, 2 October)



Follow @ESAscience and @ESA_Bepi#MercuryFlyby#StayTuned 👉 https://t.co/i4MY4SSDLx! pic.twitter.com/rRweSr4L9A