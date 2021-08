OVER THE GULF OF MEXICO – Flying into the eye of Category 4 Hurricane #Ida on NOAA WP-3D Orion #NOAA43 Miss Piggy during this morning's mission August 29, 2021. Credit: Lt. Cmdr. Doremus, NOAA Corps. Visit noaa.gov/ida for NOAA resources now that the storm has made landfall. #FlyNOAA