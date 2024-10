Captain Eitan Itzhak Oster, Captain Harel Etinger, Captain Itai Ariel Giat, Sergeant First Class Noam Barzilay, Sergeant First Class Or Mantzur, Sergeant First Class Nazaar Itkin, Staff Sergeant Almken Terefe and Staff Sergeant Ido Broyer, all fell during combat against Hezbollah… pic.twitter.com/PYgTGyW8qZ