I’d much rather work for someone who actually cares about me 🤷‍♀️ This is just a little tongue in cheek honestly. I really am so thankful to live in 2023 where I have the freedom to run my own business (@themilkmaidsupplyco 😉), share my opinions, have an education and all the other things that are easy to take for granted! But I won’t deny that spending all day in the kitchen cooking for the ones I love is truly a beautiful thing. I’d choose this, over working for a boss that views me as replaceable, any-day!