Fast-flowing attacking play as @WerderBremen_en jump into the top 4 with a late victory at Hoffenheim. ⏫



Niclas Füllkrug now leads the #Bundesliga scoring charts by ✌️ with his eighth goal of the season. 👏#TSGSVW | #Bundesliga | #MD9 pic.twitter.com/cJiCpeSqvI