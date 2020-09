Σκληροπυρηνικός γυμναστής ζητά από τον κόσμο να «καρφώνει» τους πελάτες του που κλέβουν στη δίαιτά τους

View this post on Instagram

Why if the boot was on the other foot - it would be a blood bath ! Fit shaming is as bad if not worse than fat shaming ! @mollysmith19 Imagine if someone said to someone out of shape “ God how awful or you can see your rolls” imagine if someone said “ your obsessed by sitting on your ass “ or “ what sofa and cake again take a day off “ 🤢🤢❌ be a riot! So why is it ok to say someone with abs is skinny.. Why can the fitness crowd be unhealthy but those who don’t work out can’t be told they are ? Can’t the huge Cancer risks be pointed out to those out of shape and sedentary? Imagine if we told joe bloggs his body went too far because they don’t workout ? Nope nope it would be death ! So mind your manners. Hard work and a humans preference to how they live is theirs. Don’t judge. Don’t be cruel. Don’t label. I’ve shown here it’s easy to come back to you. Any of you. Be kind . If nothing , say nothing you may be the straw that broke a young girls strength and that is then one horrid world to live in