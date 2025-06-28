Δεκάδες χιλιάδες πολίτες συγκεντρώθηκαν στο κέντρο του Βελιγραδίου για να στηρίξουν το αίτημα των φοιτητών για πρόωρες βουλευτικές εκλογές.

Την διαδήλωση διοργάνωσαν οι φοιτητές  οι οποίοι  με «τελεσίγραφο» προς την σερβική κυβέρνηση απαίτησαν να ανακοινωθεί έως τις 9 μ.μ. η διάλυση της βουλής και η προκήρυξη πρόωρων βουλευτικών εκλογών.

Την στιγμή που έληξε η διορία και δεν υπήρξε απάντηση οι φοιτητές ανακοίνωσαν ότι «από τώρα και στο εξής οι κινητοποιήσεις παύουν να είναι φοιτητικές και κάλεσαν τους πολίτες να λάβουν την τύχη στα χέρια τους». Χιλιάδες διαδηλωτές κατευθύνθηκαν προς το προεδρικό μέγαρο φωνάζοντας συνθήματα κατά του Αλεξάνταρ Βούτσιτς.

Ισχυρές αστυνομικές δυνάμεις τους εμπόδισαν χρησιμοποιώντας με χειροβομβίδες κρότου. Η κατάσταση είναι τεταμένη γύρω από το προεδρικό μέγαρο. Στο κέντρο της πόλης βγήκαν ειδικές δυνάμεις της αστυνομίας με τεθωρακισμένα τζιπ.