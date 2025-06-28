Δεκάδες χιλιάδες πολίτες συγκεντρώθηκαν στο κέντρο του Βελιγραδίου για να στηρίξουν το αίτημα των φοιτητών για πρόωρες βουλευτικές εκλογές.

Την διαδήλωση διοργάνωσαν οι φοιτητές οι οποίοι με «τελεσίγραφο» προς την σερβική κυβέρνηση απαίτησαν να ανακοινωθεί έως τις 9 μ.μ. η διάλυση της βουλής και η προκήρυξη πρόωρων βουλευτικών εκλογών.

Την στιγμή που έληξε η διορία και δεν υπήρξε απάντηση οι φοιτητές ανακοίνωσαν ότι «από τώρα και στο εξής οι κινητοποιήσεις παύουν να είναι φοιτητικές και κάλεσαν τους πολίτες να λάβουν την τύχη στα χέρια τους». Χιλιάδες διαδηλωτές κατευθύνθηκαν προς το προεδρικό μέγαρο φωνάζοντας συνθήματα κατά του Αλεξάνταρ Βούτσιτς.

BREAKING: Hundreds of thousands of Serbs are flooding the streets of Belgrade right now in a massive protest.



They are demanding elections, but President @avucic — a close friend of Soros and Clinton family — won’t dare call them. pic.twitter.com/ESmAVDKmxV — Mario ZNA (@MarioBojic) June 28, 2025

Ισχυρές αστυνομικές δυνάμεις τους εμπόδισαν χρησιμοποιώντας με χειροβομβίδες κρότου. Η κατάσταση είναι τεταμένη γύρω από το προεδρικό μέγαρο. Στο κέντρο της πόλης βγήκαν ειδικές δυνάμεις της αστυνομίας με τεθωρακισμένα τζιπ.

Reportedly, this is Belgrade, Serbia.



Protests are escalating into clashes with the police.



Friends from Serbia, could you please share the details of the situation? I hope you are safe. https://t.co/T0ldMmxfNS pic.twitter.com/mnvmzIehxO — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 28, 2025

BREAKING: Tense scenes at the protest in Belgrade!



Serbia’s president Vučić has deployed the full riot police force to protect a tent camp set up by his supporters outside the parliament building. pic.twitter.com/gFm9vL75GW — Global Dissident (@GlobalDiss) June 28, 2025