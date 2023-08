Today I would like to thank all our specialists engaged in demining. They really work on the ground. Fields, the territory of settlements, power lines, infrastructure facilities are demined.Last day, 133 pyrotechnic units worked across the country. Most of them are in Kherson, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions. I thank you – each who cleanses the Ukrainian land from the traces of Russian terror!I would especially like to mention a few specialists.This is Anton Volos, a deminer of the pyrotechnic works department, Bohdan Olshevsky, a driver-mechanic-deminer. They both work in the emergency and rescue squad of the Emergency Service of Luhansk region. Thanks, guys!Serhiy Siroshtan, head of the pyrotechnic works group, the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kherson region. Thank you, Serhiy!Police officers: lieutenant colonel Valentyn Melnyk, lieutenant colonel Ihor Pidlisny, colonel Yaroslav Kostiv. They took turns leading groups of the explosive engineering service – 10-15 groups – in Kharkiv region. From September 22 until now – in the territory liberated from the occupiers. Very active. Thank you! And very effective.Thank you to everyone who works for the security of Ukraine and Ukrainians! Thank you to everyone who fights for our country – Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Shakhtarsk direction, Kupiansk, southern directions. Glory to you, warriors! Glory to all who destroy the occupier! Glory to all who support Ukraine, support Ukrainians! Thank you!Glory to Ukraine!