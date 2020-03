Κορονοϊός: Χαρτί υγείας με το... δελτίο στην Αυστραλία

You know who can’t 'panic buy' and stockpile goods?

People on low incomes, living week to week on little cash.

Runs on essential items hurt people in poverty.

Please stop and think about others before you empty out the supermarket.#coronavirusaustralia #corona #panicbuying pic.twitter.com/pxTsDmXrO2

— VCOSS (@VCOSS) March 4, 2020