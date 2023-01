What happened in Dnipro, the fact that Russia is preparing a new attempt to seize the initiative in the war, the fact that the nature of hostilities at the front requires new decisions in the defense supply – all this only emphasizes how important it is to coordinate our efforts – efforts of all members of the coalition to defend Ukraine and freedom. And to speed up decision-making.Today, there is a good example from the UK. A new package of defense assistance has been announced – exactly what we need. Tanks, other armored vehicles, artillery. What we discussed with Prime Minister Sunak. I thank you, Rishi, I thank every Briton for the tangible and timely support!Starting tomorrow, this week will be even more active in terms of our diplomacy. The Davos Forum will start its work – Ukraine will be heard at this globally important platform. At the end of the week, a regular meeting in the Ramstein format will be held. We expect fundamental decisions from the coalition of our partners. Important bilateral negotiations are also planned.Every day of our diplomatic marathon brings Ukraine quite specific defensive results. And I thank everyone who helps our state! I thank everyone who works for the victory of Ukraine! Glory to each of our warriors! 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦