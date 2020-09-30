Το Twitter κατακεραυνώνει το debate Τραμπ – Μπάιντεν: «Το καλύτερο κομμάτι του ήταν που τελείωσε»

ΗΟΤ TOPICS:
30/09/2020
Τεταμένο κλίμα, σκληροί χαρακτηρισμοί, λόγια βαριά και ειρωνείες κυριάρχησαν στο επεισοδιακό debate μεταξύ Τζο Μπάιντεν και Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, ενόψει των προεδρικών εκλογών του Νοεμβρίου στις ΗΠΑ.

Το debate εκτιμάται πως παρακολούθησαν περίπου 100 εκατομμύρια τηλεθεατές, αλλά ταυτόχρονα με τους τηλεοπτικούς δέκτες «φωτιά» πήρε και το Twitter, όπου οι χρήστες δεν σταμάτησαν να σχολιάζουν τις αψιμαχίες μεταξύ των δύο υποψηφίων για τον Λευκό Οίκο αλλά και τις επιδόσεις του «οικοδεσπότη» Κρις Γουάλας.

Μεταξύ άλλων, ο Μπάιντεν χαρακτήρισε τον Τραμπ ψεύτη και τον χειρότερο πρόεδρο των ΗΠΑ, ενώ κάποια στιγμή που εκείνος τον διέκοπτε συνεχώς του είπε «θα σκάσεις επιτέλους, άνθρωπέ μου;». Ο Τραμπ είπε πως στον Μπάιντεν δεν υπάρχει ίχνος ευφυίας και τον αποκάλεσε μαριονέτα της ριζοσπαστικής αριστεράς.

Και το Twitter δεν τα άφησε όλα αυτά ασχολίαστα.

bwin: Φανατικός Υποστηρικτής του Υπεύθυνου Παιχνιδιού