Today I signed the Law adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on the liquidation of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv. This story is over. And the story of reforms continues – continues even during such a war.Thank you to everyone who works for Ukraine! Thank you to everyone who is fighting for our independence, who is currently at the front, who is currently struggling! We support you, we strongly believe in you.Glory to all our warriors! Glory to our indomitable people! Glory to Ukraine!