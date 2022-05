Video with the consequences of the shelling in #Kharkiv on May 26.



To recap:

On May 26, in the Kharkiv region as a result of shelling 9 people were killed, 19 were wounded, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Sinehubov reported.#Ukraine#UkraineRussiaWar#RussianWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/LkIMkOmtY3