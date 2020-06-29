Influencer έκλεψε 350 εκατ. λίρες από followers: Έκανε χλιδάτες διακοπές στη Σαντορίνη

Στα χέρια της αστυνομία βρίσκεται ένας Νιγηριανός influencer, ο οποίος κατάφερε να εξαπατήσει τους followers του και να τους αποσπάσει 350 εκατ. λίρες.
Όπως αναφέρει η NYPOST ο Ρέιμοντ Αμπάς, γνωστός ως Hushpuppi έχει 2,4 εκατομμύρια followers του και το FBI του πέρασε χειροπέδες.
Σύμφωνα με τους Times ο Νιγηριανός αστέρας του instagram παρουσιάζει στα social media την χλιδάτη ζωή του με ακριβά αυτοκίνητα, ρούχα μεγάλων σχεδιαστών, ιδιωτικά τζετ και διακοπές στους κορυφαίους ταξιδιωτικούς προορισμούς του κόσμου, όπως στη Σαντορίνη.
Letter to the Ghetto Kid: As a man that I am today who developed from being one of you guys, who went through the same struggles you are presently going through, who had to run and jump hurdles where other kids just walk past the same situation in a better environment with better resources and much provisions, I know the society do not expect you to make it, the government don't care about your future, they toy and joke around making rules and laws that only affect you and benefit the rich. You lack everything it requires to become who you might have loved to be, do the things you would have loved to do or to live the life you may have seen on tv or the internet, which I know you even have limited access to because there's never power supply for such, which means you are deprived most of the things that can be learnt through tv and internet in the first place which makes your dreams smaller, quicker to fade away but I want you to know that darkness you are, without the dark, the stars won't shine and so you can shine out if that darkness. You have been deprived so many right a child deserves and the world look down on you because you are nothing but a clot of blood miraculously turned a baby, and an unfortunate one at that. Good health, good foods or good education hasn't been in any way your chance to have. Looking at you disgusts not your brethren only but even strangers are not so impressed for your unhealthy appearance. Your strength; courage; and dreams are nothing but hallucination just because you were not supposed to dream big. I am sure nobody ever believed in whatever you say or do. You have been victimized by neighbors; friends; and even family members who were supposed to give you hope. This is my story, this is me and this is the hushpuppi you have been hearing about. The Ghetto kid in me is at Its peak and ready to explode and spread around the globe. I am you and you are me. I represent every under priviledge kid of the world and especially of Nigeria and of Lagos and of Bariga and of Oworonsoki -- Where a landlord had chased me and my family out of a rented room. I'll never forget the look on my mother's face trying to send me and my
Το FBI και η Interpol εισέβαλαν στο διαμέρισμά του στο Ντουμπάι την ώρα που κοιμόταν και βρήκαν πάνω από 30 εκατομμύρια λίρες σε μετρητά.
«Οι ύποπτοι στοχοποιούσαν τα θύματα δημιουργώντας ψεύτικες ιστοσελίδες για γνώστες εταιρίες και τράπεζες με σκοπό την εξαπάτηση των θυμάτων» δηλώνει ο Jamal al-Jalaf, υπεύθυνος του εγκληματολογικού τμήματος της αστυνομίας του Ντουμπάι.
Σύμφωνα, λοιπόν, με τον Jama al-Jalaf μέσω των ψεύτικων ιστοσελίδων ο Νιγηριανός και οι συνεργάτες του έπαιρναν τους κωδικούς από τις πιστωτικές κάρτες των ανυποψίαστων followers ο οποίοι έδιναν τα στοιχεία τους για να προχωρήσουν για παράδειγμα σε κάποια αγορά, ενώ στη συνέχεια το κύκλωμα προχωρούσε στο «ξέπλυμα» των κλεμμένων χρημάτων.
When u have a good life, they will speak ill about it like it's not what they have been praying n working hard for 😂😂😂. Today's Monday Money Motivation is: They will center to bring you down when they can't level up, Keep getting that money, live that life and make sure to take pictures and tell them fuck them, even tho they already know fuck them, tell them once again and this time with a middle finger and a chuckle 😂 #IssaJetLife
Κατά τη διάρκεια των επιδρομών, οι ερευνητές αποκάλυψαν διευθύνσεις ηλεκτρονικού ταχυδρομείου περίπου 2 εκατομμυρίων θυμάτων σε δεκάδες τηλέφωνα, υπολογιστές και σκληρούς δίσκους, ανέφερε η έκθεση.