Ένα μικρό αεροσκάφος συνετρίβη λίγο μετά τις 10:20 το πρωί της Παρασκευής (τοπική ώρα) στην περιοχή Μπόκα Ράτον της Φλόριντα.

Σύμφωνα με τις αρχές τρία άτομα σκοτώθηκαν και ένα τραυματίστηκε και μεταφέρθηκε στο νοσοκομείο.

Το αμερικανικό Μέσο fox35orlando αναφέρει ότι τη συντριβή προκάλεσαν μηχανικά προβλήματα που προέκυψαν κατά τη διάρκεια της πτήσης.

ANOTHER plane has crashed – this time in in Boca Raton, Florida.



The plane was a Cessna 310R with a passenger capacity of 4-6 people – it was seen circling the airport possibly burning fuel before the crash.

