Ο Ουκρανός πρόεδρος Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι δήλωσε σήμερα ότι είχε τηλεφωνική συνομιλία με τον Ισραηλινό πρωθυπουργό Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου για να συζητήσει διμερή θέματα.

«Επίσης συζητήσαμε για τη διατήρηση στενών επαφών με τους εταίρους, ιδίως τις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες και τον Πρόεδρο Τραμπ», δήλωσε μέσω ανάρτησής του στην πλατφόρμα Χ.