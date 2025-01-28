Ο Ουκρανός πρόεδρος Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι δήλωσε σήμερα ότι είχε τηλεφωνική συνομιλία με τον Ισραηλινό πρωθυπουργό Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου για να συζητήσει διμερή θέματα.

«Επίσης συζητήσαμε για τη διατήρηση στενών επαφών με τους εταίρους, ιδίως τις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες και τον Πρόεδρο Τραμπ», δήλωσε μέσω ανάρτησής του στην πλατφόρμα Χ.

I spoke with the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu @netanyahu. I told him about my participation in the events marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and conveyed my condolences to the Prime Minister and the people of Israel regarding the… pic.twitter.com/uSZ2zY8YG9