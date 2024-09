🚨🇯🇵 | URGENT: WAJIMA, JAPAN FLOOD ALERT



RESIDENTS SEEK HELP



– Kawarada River on verge of flooding

– Homes near river at risk

– Families in need of immediate assistance#輪島 #大雨 #能登半島 #floos



CALL TO ACTION:



– Share information with emergency services

– Support… pic.twitter.com/PPqogH3jrd